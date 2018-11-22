Among those closed down were, NTS Event Hall Hotel, located at Fajuyi Park beside the old Mr Biggs in Ado Ekiti, 104.1 Fm Station, a Two Storey building located along Okesha road and some buildings located within a compound in the government reserved Area (GRA) in Ado-Ekiti.
Others were a petrol station located at Irona road, a twin 3 storey building he allegedly built for the Local Government Service Commission, located along Iyin Road
The closure came barely one month the state ministry of urban and physical planning sealed off a house allegedly linked to Fayose at GRA in the state capital.
The EFCC operatives were said to have started the operation very early on Thursday morning.
“KEEP OFF, UNDER INVESTIGATION, EFCC” were the signs conspicuously written on the walls of the buildings.
The EFCC and Fayose have been having a running battle over the claim that the ex- governor benefited N2.99 billion from the arms fund allotted to the office of the former National Security Adviser, Col Bello Dasuki.
Fayose was accused of benefiting the huge amount to finance his reelection for the governorship seat in 2014.
This led to the freezing of his accounts in Zenith bank but fore being unfrozen by the court of law.
You are sealing innocent people’s houses-Fayose
Reacting, Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has accused the
EFCC of going about sealing houses belonging to innocent people in the
State, under the guise that the houses were linked to him.
Fayose, in a statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, said that he was informing the public ahead of the EFCC’s usual blackmail and media trial.
The statement read; “Just been informed that operatives of the EFCC in collaboration with the APC govt in Ekiti are going about sealing houses of innocent people in the state, under the guise that the houses are linked to me.
“This is another wild goose chase and the usual media campaign against my person.
“It is only in our country that an anti corruption agency will first go about sealing houses before determining the ownership, which can be done so easily by visiting relevant agencies.
“I am therefore informing the public ahead of their usual blackmail and media trial.
“None of the properties in question is owned by me and the records are there for anyone that is interested to see.
“The EFCC is advised to stop going about looking for ways to malign my person just because of their hatred as a result of my uncompromising stands on national issues.https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/10/wasted-years-comment-youre-partisan-fayose-tells-anglican-bishop/
“Even if the commission is being pressured from ‘above’ to persecute
Fayose at all cost, it should at least, do its job diligently to save itself from persistent embarrassment”, Fayose said.
