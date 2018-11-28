



Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered N540 billion through the federal government’s whistleblowing policy.





According to Segun Adeyemi, media aide to the minister, Mohammed said this while speaking at the 71st general assembly of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.





The minister who was represented by Sunny Adejoh Baba, director of public relations and protocol in the ministry, said the media should align itself with programmes of the government aimed at ridding the country of corruption.





“To this end, as at May this year, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, through the Whistle Blower Policy, has recovered over N527 Billion, $53 million, and £122,890,” he said.





“Anything short of this would amount to a criminal abdication of a sacred duty which could spell doom for our collective national life.





“We have had enough sordid examples to learn from that we ought not to allow a repeat at this critical time of our national development.





“It is therefore of utmost importance that the media and specifically, broadcast media, do not allow itself to become a purveyor of fake news and hate speeches.”





He said the government is committed to ensuring that the media carries out its role as “watch dogs.”





