



The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has arrested a medic who treats Boko Haram insurgents and kidnappers.





The medic, whose name was given as Yusuf ‘Bala’ Saliu, was apprehended at Sabon Birni in Igabi local government area of Kaduna.





Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the service, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.





He said the suspect was arrested on November 9 by a joint DSS and military team. Until his arrest. Saliu operated a medicine store and regularly treated wounded kidnappers and their victims.





The service spokesman said the suspect had been linked with 13 high profile Boko Haram commanders on the wanted list of security agencies in the country.





He said four members of a gunrunning syndicate have also been arrested while two members of the group, Bitrus Badung and Emeka Obi, were still at large.





The suspects are Kim Dung, a local AK-47 rifle fabricator, Hubert Akubulo, aka Okafor, Chidi Stanley and Elochukwu Oguabia.





Afunanya said the DSS also arrested a suspected kidnapper, Muhammad Musa, aka Zara, while perfecting plans to kidnap a lawmaker and a prominent personality in Kaduna and Kano respectively.





He said the suspect was arrested November 7 at Mararaban-Jos, also in Igabi LGA of Kaduna.





The spokesman said the service also arrested Umar Nuhu, a suspected member of the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) who was a close associate of Liman Maitukwane, current leader of the Ansaru group.





He said the suspect was arrested November 13 at Rafin-Guza, Kaduna, by the joint team.





The spokesman alleged that the group was responsible for several attacks on military bases in the north-east.