Mr Tolu Ogunlesi, President Buhari's digital communications aide has alleged that Buhari inherited debt/liabilities running into N7 Trillion in 2015.
More details below...
Note:— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) November 1, 2018
EEG is Export Expansion Grant
Road Refunds to States are for Federal Roads repaired by States in expectation of reimbursements by FG
JV Cash Calls are Joint Venture Cash Calls owed to International Oil Companies (IOCs) over the years
All entered Voicemail until PMB/PYO pic.twitter.com/i8YHYlBQtX
In 2016 the Buhari Admin decided to deal with the matter. First negotiated the Arrears being owed the IOCs from $6.8bn to $5.1bn,producing a $1.7bn savings on the total sum.— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) November 2, 2018
Then agreed a payment plan for the $5.1bn, while also committing to ongoing payments of fresh obligations
