 Debts/Liabilities inherited by Buhari administration in 2015 | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Debts/Liabilities inherited by Buhari administration in 2015

10:50 AM 0
A+ A-

Mr Tolu Ogunlesi, President Buhari's digital communications aide has alleged that Buhari inherited debt/liabilities running into N7 Trillion in 2015.

More details below...














KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top