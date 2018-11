Note:EEG is Export Expansion GrantRoad Refunds to States are for Federal Roads repaired by States in expectation of reimbursements by FGJV Cash Calls are Joint Venture Cash Calls owed to International Oil Companies (IOCs) over the yearsAll entered Voicemail until PMB/PYO pic.twitter.com/i8YHYlBQtX

In 2016 the Buhari Admin decided to deal with the matter. First negotiated the Arrears being owed the IOCs from $6.8bn to $5.1bn,producing a $1.7bn savings on the total sum.



Then agreed a payment plan for the $5.1bn, while also committing to ongoing payments of fresh obligations