The long mystery as to the identity of the brain behind Instablo9ja, the number one Instagram blogging site has been unravelled at long fast. Many celebrities, especially in the entertainment stratum of the society would give an arm and a leg just to know who runs the site so many hate to love.

The cat was let out of the bag by media personality, Linda Ikeji. She wrote:

Popular instagram blog, Instablog9ja broke into the media scene in 2015 alongside many other blogs but is widely considered the most successful news blog on instagram.





For years, many have wondered who the mystery person behind the instagram blog was, with so many names thrown around...and none, until now, has been right. Being anonymous was obviously important to the creator of instablog but we think it's time everyone knows the man behind the IG blog.



The owner of instablog9ja is John Abayomi, a former online editor of Vanguard news and current online editor of Punch. He is also a Social media strategist, creative content developer, documentary producer and SEO expert.

John is a 2002 graduate of University of Agriculture and has a Master's Degree in New Media & Society, Communication and Media Studies from University of Leicester UK in 2014. He also holds an international Broadcast Presentation certificate and Broadcast Journalism from Radio Nigeria training school, Lagos.



His experience in news editing, his degree in new media and communication and his training in broadcast journalism is what has pushed his platform instablog9ja into the success it is today and we think it's time for John Abayomi Aruleba to take the stage and take a bow.

Davido who has always had a grudge with the blog has reacted to the reveal. See his reaction below:



