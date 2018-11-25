Nigeria’s singers Davido, Tiwa Savage and Falz won awards at the 5th All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA held in Accra, Ghana Saturday night.But one of the greatest honours of the night was won by Ethiopian singer Betty G. She won Africa’s best album of the year and also was rated the best female artiste in East Africa.Davido scooped Africa’s artiste of the year, with his album, FIA. He also won the best male artiste in West Africa. Tiwa Savage won West Africa’s best female artiste and Falz ran away with best African rapper award.The night of honours did not belong solely to the active artistes. There were also awards for Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state and two veterans South African Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Ghana’s Teddy Ossei, the leader of the Osadebe group, created in 1969.Chaka Chaka, dubbed Princess of Africa, won the 5th Afrima legendary award. She has had a career spanning over 30 years with several hit albums.Ambode was awarded a special recognition for his contributions towards the growth and development of the Arts and Tourism sector of Lagos state, most importantly the role Lagos state played as official host of AFRIMA in its last 4 years from 2014 – 2017.Teddy Osei who was helped to the stage in a wheelchair was overwhelmed by the honour. He had suffered a mild stroke.The award night, which had in attendance music stars, dignitaries, and music lovers across the continent, seeks to celebrate and reward African talents who have done exceedingly well in the year.Artistes were given awards based on 36 categories.All the winners:REGIONAL CATEGORYBest Female Artiste in Central Africa-Daphne / Cameroon / Jusqu’à La GareBest Male Artiste in Central Africa-Fally Ipupa / DRC / Mannequin Ft Keback & NazBest Female Artiste in Eastern Africa-Betty G / Ethiopia / MengedegnaBest Male Artiste in Eastern Africa-Bebe Cool / Uganda / FreedomBest Female Artiste in Northern Africa-Lyna Mahyem ft Medi Meyz /Algeria / Bye ByeBest Male Artiste in Northern Africa-Hamza El Fadly / Morocco / Ya MrayaBest Female Artiste in Southern Africa-Shekhinah / South Africa / Please MrBest Male Artiste in Southern Africa-Nasty C / South Africa / JungleBest Female Artiste in Western Africa-Tiwa Savage / Nigeria / Ma Lo Ft. Wizkid & SpellzBest Male Artiste in Western Africa-Davido / Nigeria / FiaALBUM OF THE YEAR-Betty G / Ethiopia / WegegtaARTISTE OF THE YEAR-Davido / Nigeria / FIABEST AFRICAN VIDEO-Sesan / Gringo (Shatta Wale) / NigeriaBEST AFRICAN ACT IN DIASPORA-Hazel Mak / Malawi / Jaiva Ft. Roberto & Tay GrinBEST AFRICAN COLLABORATION-GuiltyBeatz, Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo / Ghana-Nigeria / Akwaaba-Kidi / Ghana / Odo Remix Ft. Mayorkun & DavidoBEST AFRICAN DJ-Afrotronix / Chad / OyO-Master KG / South Africa / Skeleton Move Ft. Zanda ZakuzaBEST AFRICAN DUO, GROUP OR BAND– Toofan / Togo / Money-M.ANIFEST FT KING PROMISE / Ghana / ME NE WOABEST AFRICAN RAPPER OR LYRICIST-Falz / Nigeria / La Fête– Maryam Saleh, Maurice Louca, Tamer Abu Ghazaleh / Egypt / Ekaa Maksour-Irene Namatovu / Uganda / Nsambila Nyuma Nga JanziBEST FEMALE ARTISTE IN AFRICAN INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC-Sandra Nankoma / Uganda / KaddugalaBEST MALE ARTISTE IN AFRICAN INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC-Sarkodie / Ghana / Glory Ft. YungMOST PROMISING ARTISTE IN AFRICA-Kuami Eugene / Ghana / ConfusionPRODUCER OF THE YEAR-Fresh VDM / Togo / FiaREVELATION OF THE AFRICAN CONTINENT-Betty G / Ethiopia / Ere ManewSONG OF THE YEAR-GuiltyBeatz, Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo / Akwaaba / GhanaSONG WRITER OF THE YEAR-Shekhinah Donell, Amon Taulo Chibiya II / South Africa / Different Ft. MariechanAFRICAN FANS’ FAVOURITE-Nedy Music / Tanzania / One and Only Ft. Ruby