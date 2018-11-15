



Davido on Wednesday fumed over alleged disapproval of venue for his show scheduled for December.





He accused Eko Atlantic of stating that he could not use their premises.





Eko Atlantic is an exclusive new city rising from the Atlantic Ocean, adjacent to Victoria Island in Lagos.





Davido tweeted: “So my show this December at Eko Atlantic Was not approved, I wonder why?”





Davido suggested that the venue was disapproved because of his affiliation to his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





“That is the highest they can do, I will support who I want to support and I will not switch sides over a venue.





“Anyways announcing a new venue soon. It’s a dirty game but I can’t be stopped.”









The tweets have been retweeted and liked by thousands of his followers.





They’ve also sparked entertainment and political debate with Twitter users divided on the matter.





But the management of Eko Atlantic, in its response, said the music star got it all wrong.





A statement signed by Joana Fabikun, Corporate Communications, South Energyx Nigeria Limited, explained its side of story.





It reads: “We received this request on November 8th to which we responded for further clarification and details about the event on November 9th.





“We are yet to receive the requested information so, the notion that we declined his request is false and to imply that we are politically motivated is false.





“Some of the additional information requested was pertaining to security provisions as Eko Atlantic is not an event centre and rather a city with existing residents and businesses.





“In light of this we have strict rules and regulations when it comes to events and activities within the city which require due process.





“We expect the same safety and security measures from event organizers who hold events in Eko Atlantic City. Any event within the city requires a proper level of planning, safety, and security from event organisers.





“As a final note Davido and some of his upcoming artists shot a video in Eko Atlantic earlier this year which we welcomed as we believe in the development of our entertainment industry in Nigeria as seen on our social media.”