Leader of the Freeze the Sheeple Movement, Daddy Freze, has replied the Nigerian who warned him to desist from attacking Nigerian pastors if he doesn’t want to die untimely death.Freeze took to his Instagram handle to refer the young man to the scriptures. He agreed with him that Christ referred to the temple as his father’s house but was quick to mention also that Jesus said he was going to bring down the temple and rebuild it in 3 days.He argued that the “temple is no longer a building but now his body, therefore Christianity does not need the big temples your foster parents who don’t know you exist, are building”.The On Air Personality attacked the young man’s physical appearance advising him to get a better bleaching cream as the one is presently using is not working.His Instagram post reads:This cheap bleaching cream is not working. Please contact @iamdencia and @blacchyna to sort your bleaching issues out with a much better cream, if only you can afford it. If you can’t I hope Paul Enenche sends you some money for defending him like this.Are you sure these men are really your fathers? If they are did they abandon you at birth? You don’t look like their kids.You speak of Moses and his sister, we are not under the mosaic law anymore. So what applied to Moses and Miriam does not apply to Christians. Nothing happened to those who stoned Stephen in Acts Chapter 7, as a matter of fact, he even prayed for them.Yes, Christ referred to the temple as his father’s house but it would be utterly unscholarly to stop there. Read the scripture till the end and educate yourself. He said he was going to bring down the temple and rebuild it in 3 days, so the temple is no longer a building but now his body, therefore Christianity does not need the big temples your foster parents who don’t know you exist, are building.I schooled both you and your spirit daddy Paul, in yesterday’s video which I believe you should watch.◄ John 2 ►[15] Jesus made a whip from some ropes and chased them all out of the Temple. He drove out the sheep and cattle, scattered the money changers’ coins over the floor, and turned over their tables. [16] Then, going over to the people who sold doves, he told them, “Get these things out of here. Stop turning my Father’s house into a marketplace!”[17]Then his disciples remembered this prophecy from the Scriptures: “Passion for God’s house will consume me.” [18] But the Jewish leaders demanded, “What are you doing? If God gave you authority to do this, show us a miraculous sign to prove it.” [19] “All right,” Jesus replied. “Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up.” [20]“What!” they exclaimed. “It has taken forty-six years to build this Temple, and you can rebuild it in three days?” [21]But when Jesus said “this temple,” he meant his own body. [22] After he was raised from the dead, his disciples remembered he had said this, and they believed both the Scriptures and what Jesus had said.