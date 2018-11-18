The Cross River State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Mathew Achigbe, was killed in an autocrash along Afikpo Road in Ebonyi State.Even though details of the incident could not be immediately ascertained, it was learnt a couple of other people died in the crash with him.He was travelling to his hometown in Obubra Local Government Area for a meeting when the accident occurred, it was learnt.Official sources were yet to comment on the incident as at press time.