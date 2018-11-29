



The police have arraigned Deji Adeyanju, a political activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, before a magistrate court over allegations of criminal conspiracy.





The police arraigned Adeyanju and two others – Daniel Abobama and Boma Williams – for allegedly committing “joint act of criminal defamation, disturbance of public peace, threat to public security and safety and inciting public disturbance”.





Deji and the two others were arrested on Wednesday in Abuja during a protest tagged: “Police Are Not Politicians, Save Our Democracy”.





The protesters had trooped to the streets to demand the neutrality of the police in the forthcoming general election.





Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, said the trio were arraigned before the magistrate court in Karshi under the penal code law.





He said their counsels were equally in court and that the trio were remanded to Prison custody in Keffi, Nasarawa State “after they failed to meet the bail conditions”.





He also said the matter had been adjourned till January 21, 2019.





In a statement released earlier in the day, Moshood released some extracted from the social media accounts of the trio.