Though counsel to the defendant, Francis Omotoso, filed an application for his bail, the application was opposed by Kehinde Ayantoye, a senior legal officer with the Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission, who filed a counter affidavit deposed to by a detective, Afolabi Oluwatoyin.
Justice Maureen Onyetenu said allegations contained in the counter affidavit were weighty and directed the prosecution to produce evidence to back his claim.
She ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody till 17 December, 2018.
