The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Thursday, called on the National Intelligence Agency, NIA and INTERPOL to help track down Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who is reported to have jetted out of the after hours of investigation by the Department of State Services, DSS, over alleged corruption charges.The party said Oshiomhole’s swift flight out of the country, at the heat of the investigation, is suspect and goes to confirm allegations that the Presidency is shielding him from prosecution for fear that his investigation would implicate certain interests at the Presidency and the APC.In a statement issued by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbindiyan yesterday, chided the ruling party for denying knowledge of Oshiomhole’s grilling by the DSS even as it added that the former Edo state governor cannot escape justice.“Nigerians are already aware that Oshiomhole has not denied his investigation including his reported confession that the Presidency was in the loop of all his actions.“The PDP had always cautioned Oshiomhole of his unbridled arrogance, lust for power and alleged embezzlement of public funds for which he must surely have his day in the hands of the law.“The PDP demands that APC and the Presidency must immediately produce Oshiomhole to face investigation and prosecution in our courts,” the statement read in part.