The immediate past Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, has asked the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, to clear his name concerning the allegations of bribery and corruption levelled against him.The Department of State Service recently interrogated Oshiomhole over allegations of receiving $55m from some party members to allegedly influence the decision of the National Working Committee in their favour.Frank said until proper investigation and clearance were given to Oshiomhole, he should not criticise the opposition Peoples Democratic Party or the policy document of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.He said this while reacting to a statement credited to Oshiomhole who reportedly criticised Atiku’s policy document, especially as regards job creation.Frank said, “His comments on Atiku’s policy documents and his adamant stance that Senate President Bukola Saraki should resign are diversionary, because Nigerians will not forget his (Oshiomhole) ordeal in the hands of DSS.”