Popular musician and founder of Our Mumu don do, Charles Oputa, yesterday, joined several other activists to call for a probe of the last governorship election in Osun State.The activists spoke in Osogbo at a colloquium organised by the Oodua Youth Development Initiative and the Virtues Unlimited Restorative Justice Initiative.Speakers at the event identified lack of transparency, harassment of observers and journalists, failure of card readers as some of the incidents that marred the exercise declared to have been won by the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.While reviewing the election, Oputa said Nigerians owe it a duty to the next generation to make sure elections reflect the true wishes of the people and that citizens rise up to resist manipulations by electoral umpire.He charged Nigerian youths to stand in defence of true democracy, selfless leadership and natural justice without which no country can truly progress.Other speakers at the event are representatives of the Coalition in Defence of Nigeria’s Democracy and Constitution, Dare Ariyo; Democracy and Good Governance Department of the Justice and Peace Makers Centre, Festus Ojewunmi and Wole Oladapo of Virtues Restorative Justice Initiative.