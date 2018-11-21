The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that UEFA opted against using VAR this season despite the use of the technology by major European leagues in Spain, Italy and Germany and the World Cup in Russia earlier this year.
Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Ceferin said a referee report next week could allow UEFA’s Executive Committee to revise their stance at a Dec. 2-3 meeting in Dublin.
“(UEFA referees chief) Roberto Rosetti and his team are very good. There are important points of view the referees and all the technical aspects,” Ceferin said.
“I expect the report in a week or so and then we will see when we can implement it. At the latest next season.”
European Club Association Chairman, Andrea Agnelli, who sat beside Ceferin at the press briefing, added: “At the latest next season also means there is space for earlier implementation.”
