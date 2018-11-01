Arsenal have been drawn at home to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, while Chelsea will host Bournemouth.Burton Albion’s reward for victory over Nottingham Forest is a trip to Middlesbrough.Leicester City or Southampton will take on Manchester City or Fulham.North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham go head to head at the Emirates in the Premier League on December 2 and will face each other again just two weeks later, with the Carabao Cup last-eight ties taking place in the week commencing December 17.Arsenal beat Blackpool 2-1, while Tottenham saw off West Ham 3-1 at the London Stadium.Chelsea defeated Derby County 3-2 and Bournemouth eliminated Norwich City 2-1 on Tuesday.