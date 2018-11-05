



The University of Cambridge Local Examinations Syndicate, now known as Cambridge Assessment, has said it can only release the certificate of President Muhammadu Buhari if he so requests.





Cambridge, a United Kingdom-based examination body, which oversaw the conduct of final year secondary school examination in Nigeria and placement into foreign universities in the early days of colonialism and years after, said this on Monday in a statement on its website.





The “Statement in response to Nigerian Presidential election enquiries”, read: “We can only confirm or verify results at the direct request of or with the permission of a candidate.





“This is in accordance with the provisions of the General Data Protection Regulations, Data Protection Act 2018 and section 40 of the Freedom of Information Act 2000.”





The organisation also confirmed that according to the Regulations for 1961, African Language papers, including those for Hausa, were set for the West African School Certificate.





In a footnote, Cambridge also said: “Examination results were classed in grades by 1 to 9. 1,2,3,4,5 & 6 indicate a Pass with Credit; 7 & 8 indicate a Pass; 9 indicates a Failure.





“To pass the School Certificate, candidates had to pass examinations in a variety of groups. It was compulsory to pass English Language, but not Maths, in order to gain the Certificate.





“The number of candidates who sat for the WASC Hausa examination in 1961 was 152.





“Our records show that Hausa was set in the Northern Region in 1961.”





Buhari on Friday received the attestation and confirmation of his 1961 West African School Certificate (WASC) Examination.





The documents were presented to him at State House during a courtesy visit by a delegation of WAEC led by its Registrar, Dr Iyi Uwadiae, accompanied by Olutise Adenipekun, Head, National Office, Abiodun Aduloju, Head Public Affairs, and Olufemi Oke, Zonal Coordinator, Abuja.