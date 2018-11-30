Super Eagles trio Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi and Odion Ighalo have been named among the list of 34 players in the running for the CAF 2018 African player of the year award.Other big-name nominees announced by the Confederation of African Football on Friday include Egypt international Mohamed Salah and Liverpool’s team-mate Sadio Mane of Senegal.Also on the list are Mehdi Benatia of Morocco, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon and Riyad Mahrez of Algeria.The list will be cut to three finalists and the winner will be announced on January 8 in Dakar, Senegal.Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is also among the nominees for the 2018 CAF Youth Player of the Year award, while reigning African Player of the year, Asisat Oshoala will compete again for the crown against with her international teammates Desire Oparanozie, Francisca Ordega and Onome Ebi.Super Falcons Coach, Thomas Dennerby is among the five nominees for the Women’s Coach of the Year, while Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is on the list of Men’s Coach of the Year award.The winners for the African Player of the Year and Women’s Player of the Year will be decided by CAF Technical & Development Committee, media experts, legends, coaches of the quarter-finalists of the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup, Coaches plus captains of the national teams of the 54 member associations.For other categories namely Youth Player of the Year, Men’s Coach of the Year, Women’s Coach of the Year, Men’s National Team of the Year and Women’s National Team of the Year, they will be elected by Caf Technical & Development Committee, media experts, legends, coaches of the quarter-finalists of the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup.African Player of the year list:Abdelmoumene Djabou (Algeria & ES Setif)Ahmed Gomaa (Egypt & El Masry)Ahmed Musa (Nigeria & Al-Nassr )Alex Iwobi (Nigeria & Arsenal)Andre Onana (Cameroon & Ajax)Anis Badri (Tunisia & Esperance)Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco & Hebei China Fortune)Ben Malango (DR Congo & TP Mazembe)Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)Fanev Andriatsima (Madagascar & Clermont Foot)Franck Kom (Cameroon & Esperance)Jacinto Muondo Dala ‘Gelson’ (Angola & Primeiro de Agosto)Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax)Idrissa Gueye (Senegal & Everton)Ismail Haddad (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele (DR Congo & AS Vita)Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)Mahmoud Benhalib (Morocco & Raja Club Athletic)Mehdi Benatia (Morocco & Juventus)Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto)Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool)Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Changchun Yatai, Nigeria)Percy Tau (South Africa & Union Saint-Gilloise)Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal)Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)Taha Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)Thomas Partey (Ghana & Atletico Madrid)Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia & Saint-Étienne)Walid Soliman (Egypt & Ahly)Wilfried Zaha (Cote d’Ivoire & Crystal Palace)Yacine Brahimi (Algeria & Porto)Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Esperance)WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEARGhanaCameroonMaliNigeriaSouth AfricaMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEARGuinea BissauKenyaMadagascarMauritaniaUgandaZimbabweYOUTH PLAYER OF THE YEARAchraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmunmd)Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City)Andre Onana (Cameroon & AJax)Ismaila Sarr (Senegal & Rennes)Mahmoud Benhalib (Morocco & Raja Club Athletic)Franck Kessie (Cote d’Ivoire & AC Milan)WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEARBruce Mwape (Zambia)Desiree Ellis (South Africa)Joseph Brian Ndoko (Cameroon)Saloum Houssein (Mali)Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)MEN’S COACH OF THE YEARCorentin Martins (Mauritania)Gernot Rohr (Nigeria)Florent Ibenge (AS Vita & DR Congo)Aliou Cisse (Senegal)Juan Carlos Garrido (Raja Club Athletic)Moine Chaabani (Esperance)Nicolas Dupuis (Madagascar)Patrice Carteron (Al Ahly)Rachid Taoussi (ES Sétif)Herve Renard (Morocco)WOMEN’S AFRICAN PLAYER OF THE YEARAbdulai Mukarama (Ghana & Northern Ladies)Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dilian Quanjian)Bassira Toure (Mali & AS Mande)Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Houston Dash)Desire Oparanozia (Nigeria & Guingamp)Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Seattle Reign)Francisca Ordega (Nigeria & Washington Spirit)Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moskow)Gaelle Enganamouit (Cameroon & Avaldenes)Janine Van Wyk (South Africa & Houston Dash)Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk (Cameroon & Nancy-Lorraine)Onome Ebi (Nigeria & Hekan Huisanhang)Portia Boakye (Ghana & Djurgardens)Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon & Aland United)Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)