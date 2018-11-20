The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, said the victories recorded by the party in the three bye-elections held on Saturday in Katsina, Kwara and Bauchi states were pointers to the impending defeat of the PDP in the 2019 general elections.According to him, the most outstanding of the victories was the humiliating defeat the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, suffered in the hands of the people of Kwara State.Oshiomhole said he was excited that the people of Kwara made a statement to Saraki that he would be retired from politics next February.He said, “For me, even most outstanding is the humiliating defeat Saraki suffered in the hands of Kwara people who are determined to dismantle the Saraki’s failed attempt to install his own variance of a political culture of which he is the only constant decimal.‘I think the good people of Kwara state have dealt him a big blow. As the proclaimed leader of the opposition PDP, he has had to lead the campaigns to so many other places. Now here is a native doctor who was busy going to other states now unable to heal his own people. That defeat in Kwara State as far as we are concerned means a lot to us.”Oshiomhole restated his resolve to remove Saraki as the Senate President having defected from the majority APC to the PDP.“We are not going to accept a Nigerian variant where a minority party presides over the affairs of the National Assembly whether as dictated by Bukola Saraki or as represented by Yakubu Dogara in the House of Representatives of the PDP because it is not right.“I am sure Saraki would be politically retired by the good people of Kwara that he has mismanaged their economic and political rights over the years. So, I’m very excited about that and we think that this is something worth celebrating and we took time to celebrate it today.”