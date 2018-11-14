



The Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN) of Buhari Campaign Organisation have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 general elections.





According to the group, the only way to guarantee better ‎future for Nigerians is to ensure the president wins in the next election.





National Liaison Officer of the group Prince Israel Adeshola disclosed during an inauguration of the State chapter executives in Kaduna.





He explained that as a group there strength and weapon is their Permanent Voters Certificate (PVC).

“Our PVC is our strength and weapon we will use to dismantle the opposition and install the leadership we all crave for, which is the return of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019,” he said.





He said the last 16 years witnessed the destruction of the economy through massive looting never before witnessed in the history of the country.





Prince Adeshola added that the impunity that pervaded the previous administration greatly undermined the economic growth of the country.





According to him, there is no doubt President Buhari is committed to ensuring that regains her place as truly the giant of Africa both economically and politically.



