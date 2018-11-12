



A suspected drunk driver has hit the official car of Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, injuring his aide de camp (ADC).





The accident reportedly occurred at Jere town, Kaduna state.





The car, in a convoy, was on the way to Kaduna around 6pm on Sunday when the accident happened, as a lone civilian vehicle veered off its lane and rammed into it.





“The COAS was not in the car. However, the ADC sustained minor injuries and has been evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical attention,” the army tweeted.





“The driver of the civilian car that rammed into the convoy of the COAS is presently receiving medical attention at a NA Medical facility. Case has been reported to Police and Investigation has commenced. Initial findings showed driver was under the influence of alcohol.”





The Nigerian Army Sports Festival (NASFEST) 2018 1 Division Inter-Brigade 10km combat race is ongoing in Kaduna.