The Buhari/Masari Agenda 2019, a Katsina-based political association, has commenced tour of the 34 local government areas in the state to sensitise the electorate on the importance of possessing permanent voter cards and re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Aminu Masari in the 2019 general elections.Malam Lawal Adam, the Secretary-General of the group, made this known in Daura on Thursday.He said available statistics from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) indicated that there were still thousands of unclaimed voter cards at the commission’s local government offices across the state.He emphasised the need for all eligible voters to collect their voter cards ahead of the election, stressing that “the voter card is the only weapon with which one can partake in a political warfare’’.Adam commended INEC for being very punctual and neutral in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities, saying: “We are happy at the recent display of names of those who applied for voter cards from the commission as their cards were ready for collection.’’However, the scribe called on the electorate to re-elect Buhari and Masari to enable them consolidate on the gains so far recorded.According to him, the last three years of APC administration has been very eventful, especially considering the level of infrastructural development, agricultural revolution and promotion of general security situation.Adam described the administration of Masari as one of the best in the history of the state considering its impact on education, health, security and youth empowerment programme, noting that over 35,000 youths had been empowered through skills acquisition and provision of seed capital.He added that the administration has also promoted the welfare of civil servants through regular payment of salaries and allowances as well as pension and gratuity of retired civil servants.The secretary added that the administration has also abolished the hitherto eight-year tenure system for directors introduced by the PDP administration.Political alignments and realignments, meetings and solidarity visits to politicians has commenced in earnest across the state, ahead of the 2019 polls.