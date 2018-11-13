



Media aide of President Muhammedu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie has described Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the largest employer of ghost workers.





Her submission might not be unconnected to the claims by Atiku supporters on social media that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the largest employer of labour in Nigeria with 100,000 workers.

Onochie made this accusation on her twitter page stating that Atiku claims workers he does not have.





Check out Lauretta Onochie’s tweet: