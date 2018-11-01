President Muhammadu Buhari will win conveniently in the NorthEast in next year’s general election, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim has said.He spoke against the background of the statement credited to him that the President will lose in the northeast.The senator reportedly made the statement durig the presentation of his book in Abuja at the weekend.But in a statement by his media adviser Yusuf Ali, the Yobe East senator said the president would win the election conveniently“As far as I am alive, there is nothing that will make Buhari fail in the North East. Not in Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, or Taraba. There is no way he will lose the election. By the grace of God, Buhari will win the election and serve his second term.“I Bukar Abba, I am in APC now, tomorrow I will be in APC by the grace of God. I will forever be in APC, if they don’t change the party. Nothing will separate me with my party the APC”.The senator, Yusuf added, said he fought hard to build the APC hence he would not desert the party under any circumstance.He said it was him and Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the then Chairman of the ANPP, that first initiated the merger for the mega party of the opposition to form the APC and save the country from the PDP.Describing the Senator as ”an slder statesman in his own right who does not deserve to be called unprintable names”, Yusuf said it was obvious the three-time lawmaker was quoted out of context, noting that ”he has pledged his support for the APC and Buhari in the 2019 general election.”