



Alhaji Muazu Bawa, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger, says President Muhammadu Buhari will enhance democratic governance in the country, if re-elected in 2019.





Bawa told the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Thursday that Buhari remained the only credible choice among the array of presidential candidates vying in 2019 and hoping to meet the expectations of Nigerians.





He also called on members of the party to put behind, their bitterness arising from the party primaries, in order to strengthen the party capacity to win the forthcoming elections.





The chieftain said Buhari had demonstrated political commitment in executing meaningful projects that had improved the lot of the people.





“ Nigerian electorate should vote for continuity in order to consolidate on ongoing changes in the country that will further set the nation on the path of progress.”





“We have since embarked on aggressive sensitisation of people on the laudable achievements recorded by President Buhari administration in the last three and half years,”he said.





Mu’azu also commended Buhari for ensuring prompt release of funds for the procurement of heavy duty equipment for Baro Port.





He said that the decision of Federal Government to link Minna and Abuja with rail from Baro Port would boost socio-economic and political development in the country.





“Baro port project is one of the best that has happened to the people of Niger as over 2 million residents will be gainfully employed. ”





Muazu, a former Commissioner of Finance in the state expressed optimism that the President would be re-elected to continue with the laudable projects he initiated.





“President Buhari has proved beyond reasonable doubt to be honest, sincere and committed to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians, irrespective of political, tribal and ethnic differences.





Bawa called on politicians to play responsible politics and shun all kinds of political violence and thuggery for peace, progress and political growth of the state in particular and the country at large.





“What the country needs at this material time is a peaceful atmosphere for the smooth implementation of electoral processes.”





“ Our politicians, especially those seeking elective positions, must do more in promoting political tolerance and understanding for us to achieve transparent elections in 2018.”