President, Church of Christ in Nations, COCIN, Rev. Dachollom Datiri, has pleaded with the Federal Government to do everything possible to give Nigerians credible polls in 2019.He equally called on politicians to desist from “mandate robbery,” while urging Christians to vote only God-fearing and credible candidates.Rev. Datiri, who spoke during the 95th General Church Council of COCIN at the Church’s headquarters in Jos, also enjoined the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to go about the fight against corruption in a fair and just manner.He also demanded that Leah Sharibu, the Chibok girls and other captives of Boko Haram should not be forgotten in captivity.According to him, “we heralded the fight against corruption of the Buhari government when he started. As a church, we cannot associate ourselves with any fight that is bias.God has plans for Nigeria, but sin distorted God’s plan for the nation, says Okoh“Leah Sharibu, the 15-year-old girl, is now eight months in Boko Haram captivity because of her faith in Christ and the government under Buhari is playing games with her life. Also the Chibok girls and other abductees are still in captivity after more than four years.“We make bold to say no responsible government will allow this for one day.”