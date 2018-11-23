President Muhammadu Buhari, says leaders who undermine the economy by denying workers their benefits, while stuffing their personal accounts with public funds will not escape the current anti-corruption dragnet.The president stated this when he received All Progressives Congress delegation from Benue State, led by Senator George Akume, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.President Buhari said the Federal Government’s bailout to states and Paris Club funds were basically to alleviate the sufferings of the people, describing misappropriation as unjust and unfair to workers.He said: “I honestly don’t know how people sleep when workers have not been paid. The workers have to pay rent, buy food, send their children to school and they have health care to take care of.“I assure you that my main interest is all Nigerians in all parts of the country.“Therefore, if anybody who tries to create any impression that I prefer any group across ethnicity or religion let him dare me by being caught red-handed stealing public funds. I will deal with him.’’The President told the APC delegation that the Federal Executive Council had been monitoring the plight of workers across the country and utilisation of the bailout and Paris Club funds by some states.“I thank you for your courage to come and see me. This visit has resuscitated our morale,’’ he said.(NAN)