President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The report was submitted by the committee’s chairman, Amal Pepple.





The committee which recommended N30,000 as the new national minimum wage also submitted a draft bill that will be sent to the National Assembly.





The new review halted the planned strike by the Organised Labour which was supposed to kick off today.

See tweet:

