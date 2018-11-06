President Muhammadu Buhari has gone into a closed-door meeting with the Prince of Wales, Charles and his wife, Princess Camilla.





The meeting between Buhari and the visiting Prince Charles is holding inside his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Prince Charles and his wife touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 1:34pm and were immediately driven to the Presidential Villa.



