President Muhammadu Buhari has gone into a closed-door meeting with the Prince of Wales, Charles and his wife, Princess Camilla.
The meeting between Buhari and the visiting Prince Charles is holding inside his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Prince Charles and his wife touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 1:34pm and were immediately driven to the Presidential Villa.
While in Nigeria, Prince Charles will engage in peace-building activities, including addressing the farmers-herders clashes.President @MBuhari receives Royal Highnesses, The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at the State House, Abuja. #RoyalVisitNigeria pic.twitter.com/cAF5nGhkOf— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 6, 2018
The visit is also aimed at strengthening the ties between both Commonwealth countries.
Charles took over as head of the 53-member Commonwealth of Nations in April 2017, succeeding Elizabeth II.
He is the eldest son of the British monarch.
