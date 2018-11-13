



President Muhammadu Buhari has given conditions under which he could consider restructuring.





The president gave the conditions during an interactive session with Nigerians based in France.





Buhari met with them after the Peace Forum attended by over 50 world leaders.





The president said there should be proper definition of what Nigerians want before the government can delve into restructuring.





“There are too many people talking lazily about restructuring in Nigeria. Unfortunately, people are not asking them individually what do they mean by restructuring? What form do they want restructuring to take?” he said.





“Do they want us to have something like the three regions we used to have? And now we have 36 states and the FCT. What form do they want? They are just talking loosely about restructuring.





“Let them define it and then we see how we can peacefully do it in the interest of Nigerians.





“They are just saying they want Nigeria restructured and they don’t have the clue of what the form the restructuring should be. So, anybody who talks to you about restructuring in Nigeria, ask him what he means and the form he wants it to take.”





Restructuring can be seen as the cornerstone of the campaign of Atiku Abubakar, Buhari’s main opponent in the 2019 general election.