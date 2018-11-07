President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated chairman and members of the Code of Conduct Bureau as well as commissioners of the National Population Commission.The inauguration took place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja shortly before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.Muhammed Isa who hails from Jigawa State was inaugurated as the Chairman of the CCB.Members of the bureau who were inaugurated include Murtala Kankia from Katsina (North West); Emmanuel Attah from Cross River (South South); Obolo Opanachi from Kogi (North Central) and Ken Alkali from Nasarawa, (North Central.)Others are S.F. Ogundare from Oyo, (South West); Ganiyu Hamzat from Ogun (South West); Sahad Abubakar from Gombe (North East) and Vincent Nwanne from Ebonyi (South East).For the NPc, the commissioners inaugurated include Nwanne Nwabuisi (Abia), Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Isah Buratai(Borno), Charles Ogwa (Cross River), Richard Odibo (Delta), Okereke Onuabuchi (Ebonyi), Olusegun Aiyejina (Edo), Ekike Ezeh(Enugu) and Abubakar Mohammed Danburam (Gombe).Others are Uba Nnabue (Imo), Abdulmalik Durunguwa (Kaduna), Suleiman Lawal (Kano), Jimoh Isah(Kogi), Sa’adu Alanamu (Kwara), Nasir Kwarra(Nasarawa), Aliyu Datti(Niger), Seyi Olusanya(Ogun), Oladiran Iyantan(Ondo), Mudashiru Hussain (Osun), Cecilia Dapoet (Plateau), Ipalibo Harry (Rivers) and Sale Saany (Taraba)