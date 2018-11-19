



The National Coalition of Patriots (NCP), a socio-political group, says ordinary Nigerians have been affected positively by the leadership style of President Muhammadu Buhari.





The group said the president therefore deserves all the needed support to lead the nation to the greater heights in 2019.





In a statement on Sunday, Abayomi Ariyo, national coordinator of the group, said Buhari is a candidate with global appeal for leadership and ready to stand up against looters who are only out to milk the nation’s treasury dry.





Ariyo said the president has also demonstrated the capacity and a commitment to leave Nigeria better than the way he met it.





“The NCP, after a careful analysis of the state of the nation, hereby affirms that Nigeria is indeed on the path of greatness given the leadership strides of President Muhammadu Buhari,” the statement read.





“The NCP commissioned a survey in the 36 states of the federation, including the federal capital territory in an attempt to get the views of the people on the key performance index in the critical sectors of health, education, security, infrastructure and agriculture.





“The survey results corroborated other assessment that are in the public domain as regards the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari. And by virtue of this, we wish to lend our voice to the acceptability and suitability of President Muhammadu Buhari in leading Nigeria to greatness in the next four years.





“It is also so our considered opinion that given the aforementioned, President Muhammadu Buhari deserves a second term in office to consolidate on his achievements. This is also mindful of the fact that amongst the litany of candidates, vying for the Office of the President, only President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated through his words and actions that the interest of Nigeria as a while should and will always supersede individual, ethnic and religious interests.





“President Muhammadu Buhari is also a leader with global appeal, and one whose integrity and commitment to the socio-economic advancement of Nigeria has earned Nigeria its pride of place in the comity of Nations.





“While this might be the disposition of the bulk of those that do not mean well for the country, it is however instructive to state that the ordinary man and woman on the streets that have been affected positively by the laudable leadership style of President Muhammadu Buhari, are more than resolute to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected come 2019.





“We hereby state in unequivocal terms that President Buhari has indeed written his name in gold, and as such It will be natural to expect victory ahead of polls.”