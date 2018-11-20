President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday praised former President Goodluck Jonathan, saying his predecessor was an inspiration to Nigerian youths.Buhari gave the compliments in a message to congratulate Jonathan on his 61st birthday.The former President turns 61 today and he billed to make public his memoir, My Transition Hours, to mark the event.Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the President joined Jonathan in celebrating his birthday.He also commended Jonathan for the publication of his memoir, saying it was the right way to go.The President called on Nigerians to emulate Jonathan by writing more memoirs to share their experiences.However, the statement didn’t say whether Buhari too would write his own memoir after leaving office in 2019 or 2023, whichever would come first.The statement said Buhari “believes the life journey of the former President remains an inspiration to every young Nigerian of the possibilities that await anyone willing to learn, work hard and participate in making the country great”.It was observed that Buhari has lately praised his predecessor, seizing available opportunities to extol his virtues.Buhari, the first opposition candidate to successfully defeat an incumbent President in Nigeria, on October 19, showered praise on Jonathan for accepting defeat.