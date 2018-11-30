



The Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan on Friday said that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be stampeded into signing the 2018 Electoral Act Amendment bill into law.





Before the latest version was submitted to the Presidency, the President had withheld his assent to the document about three times due to ‘errors’ in the amended bill.





With the 2019 general elections fast approaching, it is feared that the 2018 Electoral Act Amendment bill may not meet the stipulated time if not urgently signed into law by the President.





But speaking with State House correspondents after jumaat prayer at the Presidential Villa on Friday, Lawan advised that the President should take his time to study the document to avoid errors.





According to him, the amended 2006 Electoral Act can still be used for the 2019 general elections.





If properly implemented, he said that the 2006 Electoral Act can even deliver a more transparent, free and fair elections in 2019 than what was experienced in 2015.





“The President is willing to sign the bill provided it meets certain conditions that will make our electoral processes better. I believe the President is studying this bill.” he stated





According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari has signed more bills than any previous President in this country.





