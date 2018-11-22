The Nigerian Election Debate Group has fixed December 14, 2018 for a debate for presidential candidates of different political parties taking part in the 2019 elections.The vice presidential candidates are billed to have their debate on January 19, 2019.The group’s chairman, Mr. John Momoh, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.Momoh who is also the chairman of the Broadcasting Organisation added that the debates will hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja and will be broadcast live by all BON members.President Muhammadu Buhari is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as his running mate.The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar with Mr. Peter Obi as his running mate.