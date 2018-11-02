 BREAKING: WAEC presents school certificate to Buhari | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
BREAKING: WAEC presents school certificate to Buhari

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has presented an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Muhammadu Buhari, his spokesman has tweeted.

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, wrote on Twitter: “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”
There has been controversy over whether or not he wrote the O’Level exam having claimed in his affidavit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that his original credentials were with the military.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the main opposition party, had threatened to go to court over the certificate saga.
More to follow… 




