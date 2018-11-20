Famous Inspiration FM’s on-air personality, Oluwatosin ‘Tosyn’ Bucknor, is dead.According to reports, Tosin was found dead by her husband of 3 years, Aurelien Boyer, when he arrived home from work on Monday, November 19, 2018.The news was confirmed by Her former Top Radio colleague, Wale Adigun via his Twitter account where he wrote, “So full of life, excitement and always willing to lend a helping hand. This is so devastating!!“Rest on Voice of Lagos. Rest on Tosyn Bucknor.”She passed on one year after the death of her dad, Segun Bucknor, a Nigerian musician and journalist active during the 1960s and 1970s.The University of Lagos law graduate, was born with sickle cell anaemia.Tosyn before her death was an actress, singer, songwriter, and writer and has featured in soaps operas like, “Now We Are married”, “Tinsel” and a couple of others.The multitalented media girl had to her credit many awards including the Nigerian Broadcaster’s award, Future Awards, Exquisite Lady of the year and others.The cause of her death is yet to be disclosed to the public.