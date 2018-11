Chief Debe Sylvester Ojukwu, first son of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumekwu Ojukwu, Biafran Warlord is dead.A family source, who confirmed the news to newsmen said he slumped and died at a private hospital in Lagos.We have so much respect for Ojukwu, BIM tells APGA.The source who pleaded anonymity said that they are yet to issue a statement on it.