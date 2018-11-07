The National Assembly has just transmitted the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari.The President had on three previous occasions withheld his assent to the controversial bill, which has provisions to improve on the country’s electoral process ahead of the 2019 general elections.Information from the Office of the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori, indicates that the new bill was forwarded to Buhari a few hours ago.“Yes, the bill has been transmitted”, the Media Assistant to the Clerk, Mr Andrew Oota, confirmed to newsmen.