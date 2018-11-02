file photo

A journalist with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria on Friday jumped into the lagoon from the third mainland bridge in Lagos.





The yet to be identified reporter was said to have alighted from a commercial bus conveying him and some of his colleagues to work and dived into the lagoon immediately.





Witnesses said he had pretended that he wanted to urinate.





Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos state police command rushed to the scene immediately but could not rescue the reporter.





The corpse of the deceased was later retrieved through the support of local divers.





His body has reportedly been taken to Ebute Ero police division.





More to follow…