



Four members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the house of representatives have dumped the party.





The four members include Adedapo Lam-Adesina from Oyo state, Dada Awoleye from Oyo state, Segun Williams from Ogun state and Lawali Hassan from Zamfara state.





Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, announced their defection during plenary on Tuesday.





The four lawmakers defected to various political parties.





More to follow…