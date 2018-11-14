



The Abuja chapter of the Federal High Court has ordered Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, and others who stood sureties for Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to pay the sum of N100m each into the court’s account.





The court said the money must be paid within two months, for their failure to produce the Biafran activist in court.





Justice Binta Nyako gave the order while delivering ruling on the matter, in which she amended the conditions of the bail she had in April 2017 granted the IPOB leader.





Senator Abaribe and the two others were made to sign a bail bond of N100m each which was backed by their landed assets whose documents were deposited in court.





After the amendment order on Wednesday, Justice Nyako ordered the lawmaker and the other two persons, to now deposit cash of N100m in the bank account of the court.





Justice Nyako, however, fixed March 28 for the hearing of the motions filed by the sureties challenging the duties imposed on them to produce Nnamdi Kanu.





The IPOB leader is currently in Israel where he was alleged to have escaped to when Nigerian security forces invaded his Afarakwu home in Umuahia, Abia State.