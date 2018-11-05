The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has ordered its members across the country to commence an indefinite strike action.
The announcement was made after a meeting of leaders of the union on Sunday at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo state.
The National President of ASUU, Professor Abiodun Ogunyemi, revealed that the union took the decision due to the poor funding of universities in the country.
He stressed that the strike will be indefinite and total.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.