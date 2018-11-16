The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the June 12, 2018 conviction of ex-Plateau State Governor, Joshua Dariye on offences of criminal breach of trust and criminal misappropriation.The court, in a unanimous judgement of a three-man panel, reduced his sentence of 14 years (in respect of criminal breach of trust) to 10 years, while the two years attached to his conviction on criminal misappropriation, was reduced to one.By the Appeal Court judgement read on Friday morning by Justice Steven Adah, Dariye is now to spend 10 years in jail.He was convicted, for diverting Plateau State’s ecological funds, among others, to private use, by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in Gudu Abuja on June 12, this year.Details later…