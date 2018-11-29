Abiodun Akinlade, the preferred candidate of Ibikunle Amosun, governor of Ogun state, for the 2019 governorship election in the state, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Allied People’s Movement (APM).
The defection of Akinlade, who represents Egbado south and Ipokia federal constituency of Ogun, was announced at the house of representatives on Thursday.
He had lost the governorship ticket of the APC to Dapo Abiodun despite all efforts put in place by Amosun to make him secure it.
More to follow…
