The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has asked the Federal government to tell Nigerians what has become of the one billion dollars it appropriated for the war against Boko Haram.The group noted that the rate of massacre of Nigerian troops at the war front was becoming alarming.Ohanaeze made the demand, in a statement issued by its deputy National publicity secretary, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu on Saturday.The statement said, “These soldiers complain of poor weapons and lack of proper welfare,so where are the billions the federal government claim to be spending in the war against corruption, which of course, politicians and religious and fundamentalists created.”The Igbo body warned that, “These dying soldiers are children, brothers, sisters cousins and friends of people. They must not be allowed to be dying like flies in the North East.“And my worry is that we are busy politicking while these young men and women are sacrificial lambs of a war they hardly know the cause. And top officers make a lot money out of this war, while some politicians and military chiefs would even want the war not to end to continue fattening their deeply leaking pockets.”Ohanaeze, however, urged Nigerian soldiers not to allow themselves to be used for extra judicial killing of innocent people.“This will make Nigerians to be sympathetic to their plights. Soldiers win wars when they have public support and sympathy. But the attitude of Nigerian soldiers alienate ordinary citizens from them,” it said.