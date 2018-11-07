Suspected armed Boko Haram insurgents have launched a heavy attack on Katarko village, 23km away from Damaturu the Yobe State capital.A security source told our source that he can confirm the attack but does not have details.Modu Aishami, one of the residents who ran to the bush informed that the insurgents stormed the village in unspecified number of gun truck and started shooting indiscriminately.Another resident said the insurgents started setting some houses ablaze causing people to run to the bush for their lives.Katarko is one of the town that was siezed by Boko Haram in 2013. A multi-million naira bridge in the village linking Buni Yadi to Biu in Borno State was also blown off by the insurgents.A few days ago, the insurgents attacked a military base and killed 6 soldiers at a border town between Yobe and Borno.The recent attacks are really causing fears in the minds of Damaturu residents especially the latest one which is just 23km from the state capital.No official statement has been issued by the army as at the time of filling this report.