Chief Olabode George, former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the People’s Democratic Party, has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission to be neutral in the conduct of the 2019 elections.George, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, urged the election umpire to conduct free and fair elections.“My appeal is that there should be nothing hindering the electoral process. The election must be fair, just and equitable,” the PDP chieftain said.He alleged that there were electoral irregularities in the Ekiti and Osun state elections, urging the election umpire to ensure a more transparent process in 2019.“The display in Ekiti and Osun state elections, simply put, was an absolute charade.“It was disheartening for me, because this is the 21st century, we should always think about the perception of the international community concerning our democracy.“If you read their reports on Ekiti and Osun state elections, it speaks volume about the irregularities perpetrated in those elections.“My sincere appeal to INEC, please don’t manipulate the process, let the will of the majority be respected and sustained,” he said.