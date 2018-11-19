The Buhari Campaign Organisation, BCO, Sunday condemned the viral reports that the ‘real’ President Muhammadu Buhari is long ‘dead’ and that the President in Aso Rock was Jibril El Sudan.The president’s support group, while reacting to reports counselled the opposition to dwell its campaigns on facts and realities on ground, rather than resorting to fiction.In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by its Director of Communications and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, the BCO said the opposition was spreading the news of a ‘fake Buhari’ just to divert attention from the sad reality that they lack constructive programmes to campaign with ahead of the 2019 polls.The group described the narrative as evil, unpatriotic and satanic, just as it wondered why any right thinking person would want to create the impression that a foreigner would be sneaked into the country to act as the president of Nigeria for quite a long time without the global intelligence community or the foreign media getting to know.The BCO urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take urgent steps to sanction the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the major opposition party in the country had been flouting the commission’s rules of engagement in the campaigns by spreading fake news and making inciting remarks.He said, “The same opposition element who had prayed for President Muhammadu Buhari’s death while on medical vacation in London are at work again. This narrative of a ‘fake Buhari’ in Aso Rock had been part of their strategy to cover up for their lack of a clear cut manifesto to engage the ruling party in constructive campaign for the 2019 general election.“These are people who have squandered the country’s resources without conscience before President Buhari came in to end their reign of massive looting. They had hoped that the president would not return alive from his medical vacation abroad, but were disappointed to see him back hale and hearty to execute the anti-corruption campaign more vigorously.“Now that the campaign season is here, the opposition has conscripted idle youths to take advantage of the social media and hoodwink gullible Nigerians into voting them back to power with fake news.“This is a mere figment of their own warped imagination. But their frustration is very clear; rather than staying alive to stop the looting regime that plundered our common patrimony with impunity, they would have loved to see President Buhari dead so that the ongoing efforts to recover their looted funds will be frustrated”.Ibrahim recalled that the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who visited President Buhari in London while he was on medical vacation in that country visited Nigeria recently to see the president, adding that, “as a revered man of God, the cleric wouldn’t have identified with Buhari if there was anything questionable about the Nigerian president”.He continued: “PDP and their spin doctors should come up with serious campaign issues. They should dwell on concrete facts instead of creating stories that can only be read on fictional novels. President Buhari’s survival in London was God’s divine intervention and those who never wanted him to survive are enemies of Nigeria.“As the campaigns gather momentum, we urge well-meaning Nigerians to remain steadfast and be rest assured that President Buhari will return in 2019 to continue the great work his administration is doing to revive our economy, the power sector, agriculture, roads and tackle corruption head on”.