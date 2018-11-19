



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost out in the three bye-elections held across the country on Saturday.





Following the release of Toro federal constituency bye-election in Bauchi, the All Progressive Congress (APC) clinched the three seats into the house of representatives





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday confirmed that Yusuf Nuhu of the APC won the Toro federal constituency bye-election.





Announcing the result in Toro, Ahmed Sarkin-Paggam, the returning officer, said Nuhu polled 27,337 votes to defeat Shehu Umar, candidate of the PDP, who had 18,235 votes.





Sarkin-Paggam disclosed that a total of 41,532 votes were cast, out of which 40,552 were valid while 970 votes were void.





On Saturday night, INEC also confirmed Raheem Olawuyi, candidate of the APC, as winner of the house of representatives seat for Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero constituency in Kwara state.





Abimbola Adesoji, returning officer in the state, said Olawuyi polled 21,236 votes, while Saheed Alatise, PDP candidate, polled 18,095 votes.





Abubakar Kusada of the APC was declared winner of the bye-election into the house of representatives in Katsina state.





Adedayo Hamza, the state’s returning officer, announced that Kusada polled 48,518 votes to emerge winner, Abdussamad Yusuf of the PDP came second with 20,193 votes, while Nasiru Kankiya of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) had 1,810 votes as second runner-up.